Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) Over three kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.59 crore was seized in multiple incidents at the airport here over the last few days, the Customs department said on Wednesday.

Gold concealed in paste form in the body of several passengers, who arrived from Dubai and Colombo, respectively, were retrieved under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962 between January 15 and 16 at the international airport here.

Some women travellers were among the passengers carrying the yellow metal hidden inside their body.

In total, 3.14 kg of precious metal was confiscated from the passengers and an investigation was on, a Customs release said.

