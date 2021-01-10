Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 10 (PTI) Gold items worth Rs 30 lakh have been looted from two merchants in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

Unidentified persons looted 500 gm gold worth Rs 25 lakh from a businessman while he was returning home here on Saturday night, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar said.

In another incident, miscreants looted gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh from another businessman in Chainpur area on Sunday morning, he said.

They visited the jewellery store on the pretence of purchasing gold and decamped with the ornaments when the businessman's attention got diverted while speaking with his mother, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

