Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): Sidlaghatta police in Karnataka have cracked a major theft case involving gold jewellery stolen from a woman's vanity bag during a bus journey, officials said on Monday.

A special police team arrested one accused and recovered 240 grams of gold valued at nearly Rs 30 lakh.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Kapekonahalli village in Hoskote taluk, was returning home after performing a special puja at the Madduramma temple.

At around 12:10 pm, she boarded a bus from the Talagavara village bus stop and travelled towards Jangamakote Cross via H Cross. While she was alighting from the bus, an unknown woman allegedly pushed her forcefully from behind.

Police said that after boarding another bus, the victim opened her bag to take out a water bottle and noticed that the box containing her gold ornaments was missing.

A case was registered at the Sidlaghatta Rural Police Station under Crime No. 263/2025 and Section 303(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The value of the stolen jewellery was initially estimated at around Rs 22 lakh.

Given the seriousness of the case, a special investigation team was constituted under the leadership of the Circle Police Inspector (CPI).

Acting on credible information, the team apprehended the accused and recovered 240 grams of gold ornaments. Police said the recovered gold is valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh based on current market rates.

Meanwhile, the Police on Monday arrested a suspect in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in SP Naidu Layout, Dooravani Nagar.

The victim's friend lodged a complaint on January 4, 2026, alleging foul play in the fire accident death on January 3.

According to the police, a complainant residing at Kalkere under the limits of Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station lodged a complaint on January 4, 2026, expressing suspicion over the death of her friend.

The deceased woman was residing at SP Naidu Layout, Dooravani Nagar, within the jurisdiction of Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station. She had died under suspicious circumstances in a fire accident on the night of January 3, 2026.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station, and an investigation was initiated. (ANI)

