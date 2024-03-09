Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) A golden jackal severely injured in a road accident was rescued in Navi Mumbai, a forest official said on Saturday.

The injured animal was found on a road in Uran on Thursday and a local organisation alerted the forest department, the official said.

Also Read | TDP-Jana Sena-BJP Alliance To Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly Polls Together in Andhra Pradesh.

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) was roped in to rescue and treat the animal, said Pawan Sharma founder-president of RAWW and also the honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.

The jackal had sustained multiple internal and external injuries and was in severe pain and trauma, veterinarian Dr Rina Dev said.

Also Read | Shauryan Thapa, Widow of IAF Aviator, Becomes Indian Army Officer (Watch Video).

Jackals are found in the mangrove habitats bordering some highways and main roads in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, Sharma said, adding that measures need to be put in place to avoid such accidents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)