New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Railway Board has directed all zones to carry out random checks of the loading process of freight trains to prevent uneven loading, which is one of the causes of derailments.

"An instance has come to the Board's notice regarding the derailment of a goods train due to uneven loading of wagons," the Board said in a written communication dated March 4, 2025, addressed to the Principal Chief Commercial Managers of all railway zones.

It further added that the matter was examined at the Board level and, to avoid incidents of uneven loading, it has been decided that the DRM of the respective Divisions may nominate a team consisting of supervisors from the Mechanical, Commercial, and Engineering Departments.

The Board has suggested conducting random checks of the entire process to identify instances of erroneous loading.

"The said team will carry out random or periodical checks of the loading process, including the equipment used for the purpose, the pattern of loading (even/uneven), the infrastructural features affecting the loading pattern, etc, especially at the goods sheds/loading points where the loading is done using payloaders or where any incidents of uneven loading have been observed," the circular stated.

