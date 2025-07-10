India News | Goods Train Derails in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

The incident occurred near the Lakhanpur area of Kathua after debris from a landslide fell onto the railway track.

Agency News ANI| Jul 10, 2025 11:38 AM IST
    India News | Goods Train Derails in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

    The incident occurred near the Lakhanpur area of Kathua after debris from a landslide fell onto the railway track.

    Agency News ANI| Jul 10, 2025 11:38 AM IST
    India News | Goods Train Derails in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua
    Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

    Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): A goods train travelling from Jammu to Punjab derailed in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kathua district on Thursday morning following heavy rainfall and a landslide, officials said.

    The incident occurred near the Lakhanpur area of Kathua after debris from a landslide fell onto the railway track.

    "Due to the rain, a landslide occurred, and all the debris came onto the track. As a result, the train got derailed," Ram Bahadur, a railway trackman, told ANI.

    Upon receiving information, railway officials rushed to the spot and initiated operations to clear the debris and restore train movement on the affected route.

    More details are awaited. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

