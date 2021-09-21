Mathura (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Two men died after being run over by a goods train here when they were crossing the railway line, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place near Aduki village on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, they said.

"At the time of the accident, both were trying to take out their motorcycle, which had stuck in the rail track," SP (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

Mukesh Pahalwan (40) and Babloo alias Balbir (36), both residents of R K Puram colony of Mathura, died in the accident, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

