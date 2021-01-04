New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) In a landmark of sorts, the Indian Railways has operated its freight trains at a speed of 90 kmph in the newly inaugurated New Khurja-New Bhaupur section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, the DFCCIL said in a statement.

This 351-km section was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to officials, the goods trains were faster than even the Rajdhani trains which runs on this stretch at an average speed of 80 kmph.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), a government enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, is at present carrying out construction of 3,342-km eastern and western freight corridors for exclusively movement of goods trains.

"In a game-changing development, freight trains have started to attain top speeds of above 90 kmph on newly inaugurated New Khurja-New Bhaupur section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. Higher speeds would result in faster delivery of goods and faster turnaround reducing freight costs.

"Till January 3, a total of 53 trains were operated, out of which 32 trains between New Khurja-New Bhaupur (Down Direction) ran at the highest total speed of 83.70 kmph. In the up direction, between New Bhaupur-New Khurja, 21 trains were operated at a maximum speed of 85.98 kmph," the statement said.

An official said, it is a small stretch, but on this the freight trains will run at a faster speed than the Rajdhani trains as this is one of the most congested stretches of the Indian Railways.

In the first phase, DFCCIL is constructing the 1,504 route km of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and 1,856 route km of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, starting from Sahnewal near Ludhiana in Punjab, will pass through Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand and terminate at Dankuni in West Bengal.

The Western Corridor connecting Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai will traverse through Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

