New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed in a written reply in Loksabha that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain any specific data with respect to the arrest of journalists.

His remarks came after Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy had asked about the total number of journalists arrested in the country since 2019 along with the details of all the individualcharges against these journalists.

Roy had also asked for citations of the total number of journalists facing prosecution currently.

Rai said," 'Police' and 'Public Order are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India and State Governments are responsible for the prevention, detection and investigation of crimes and for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies."

Earlier the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition parties over inflation and GST rate hikes.

Meanwhile, the Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on issues of price hikes and inflation.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla prior to adjourning the House proceedings till 2 pm said, "As per rules, it is not allowed to bring placards inside the House."

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on Monday and will continue till August 12.

There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election was held on Monday while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6. (ANI)

