Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that his government is actively considering an increase in compensation for the loss of goats and sheep, and efforts would be made to amend the relief manual to enhance this compensation as much as possible in the near future.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of the Gaddi community and said that the next State Budget will include a proposal to enhance the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wool, thereby ensuring a dignified livelihood for wool producers.

CM Sukhu said that the Forest Department has been directed not to intervene with the 'Land Grazing Rights' of the community, which was their customary privilege on such pastures.

Earlier, Chairman of the State Wool Federation Manoj Kumar honoured the Chief Minister and expressed his gratitude for the government's proactive approach towards addressing the long-standing issues faced by the Gaddi community. He thanked the Chief Minister for resolving the problems of the Gaddi community on a priority basis.

Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, MLA Sanjay Awasthi, Chairman APMC Nishu Mongra, and senior Congress leader Devender Jaggi were also present on the occasion.

On June 30, the Himachal Pradesh Police Department organised the 12th State Police Half Marathon in Shimla.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday felicitated the winners of the marathon, which featured participation in men's, women's, and senior citizens' categories.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed serious concern over the involvement of government employees in drug-related activities. He said that strict action has already been taken against 80 government employees facing legal proceedings so far. He said even police personnel have been found involved in drug trafficking activities and added that the state government is considering amending the Police Manual to ensure greater accountability within the force, the release added.

The Chief Minister said that the government is preparing to launch a large-scale anti-drug campaign in the near future. "Mapping is being conducted at the panchayat ward level to facilitate targeted intervention," he stated.

The government is also forming a Special Task Force to clamp down on drug trafficking, and the recruitment process is already underway. (ANI)

