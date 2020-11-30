New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The minimum support price of foodgrains has been substantially raised in the past over six years, the government said on Monday as it sought to allay apprehensions of protesting farmers over the new farm laws including on MSP.

With farmers holding protests in and around national capital against the new farm laws, the government also listed their advantages laws including the freedom to sell their produce anywhere, assurance about crop price and provision of timely payment.

The Citizen engagement platform of government MyGovIndia tweeted "mythbusters" about the three new farm laws.

"Busting the myths about the new Agricultural Reforms! Under these New Laws, farmers can now sell their crops to anyone, anywhere and earn more profits. Busting the myths about the new Agricultural Reforms! The Laws clearly prohibits the sale, lease or mortgage of farmers' land. Busting the myths about the new Agricultural Reforms! The contract agreement will guarantee the farmers to get the fixed price," it said.

It said small farmers will benefit from technology and equipment with guaranteed profits.

"In an effort to take the AatmaNirbharBharat Abhiyan forward, the MSP of food grains has been substantially raised from 2013-14 to 2020-21," it added.

The government has been making efforts to allay apprehensions about the laws by stating "myths" and "facts".

It had said that in many states, the farmers successfully produced crops like sugarcane, cotton, tea, coffee along with large corporates and now small farmers to benefit from technology and equipment with guaranteed profits.

The government had said the contract agreement will guarantee the farmers to get the fixed price and farmers can withdraw from the contract at any point without any penalty trashing apprehension that big companies might exploit farmers in the name of the contract under the new laws.

The government has also made it clear that market system shall continue as before and the law mandates every trader to make payment to the farmer on the same day or within maximum three working days. (ANI)

