Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday presided over the State-level celebration function of 'International Day of Older Persons-2025' at the historic Ridge in Shimla.

According to an official release, CM Sukhu said that the State government is making concerted efforts to provide better facilities and social security to the senior citizens.

CM Sukhu stated that the state government was providing social security pensions ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,700 per month to 6,71,754 eligible senior citizens, taking into account the income limit.

"Men aged between 60 and 69 years were being provided Rs 1,000 per month, while women in the same age group were getting Rs 1,500 per month," he highlighted.

All senior citizens above the age of 70 were given Rs. 1,700 per month. He further said that under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, 2.37 lakh women in the State were also being provided a monthly pension of Rs 1,500. The Government was also providing financial assistance of rupees three lakh to single and widowed women for house construction.

He stated that the 'Rogi Mitra Yojana' would also be launched in the near future for regular health check-ups of senior citizens.

The Chief Minister said that since the present state government came to power, priority has been given to the social welfare sector with a focus on the policies being framed in this direction. Highlighting the government's focus on social welfare, CM Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh is the first State in the country to enact a law granting orphan children the status of 'Children of the State'. "These children are supported until the age of 27, including their education, professional studies, and monthly pocket money of Rs 4,000. Every year, they are sent for exposure visits, with all travel, stay, and boarding expenses borne by the government," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the transformational reforms in the education sector, noting that Himachal Pradesh has jumped from 21st to 5th position in the national education rankings. He stated that 100 schools will soon be converted into CBSE-based institutions to provide better education opportunities to children in villages. Due to these reforms in the education sector, the people would witness an upgradation in the education system within the next two to three years, said the HP CM.

To strengthen health infrastructure, the medical colleges were being equipped with modern equipment of world-class technology. He said that the old equipment was being replaced with modern machines, matching standards with those in AIIMS-Delhi, with an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

The Chief Minister reiterated that robotic surgery has already been started at Chamiana and Tanda Medical Colleges at a nominal cost of Rs 30,000, while the same procedure costs nearly Rs 2 lakh in private hospitals. The Chief Minister reiterated that despite pressure from the Central Government to implement NPS, the State government restored the Old Pension Scheme, prioritising welfare over political gains, even as the Centre has imposed several financial restrictions.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured Yashpal, Keshav Ram, Sumitra Chandel, retired IAS officer Shrinivas Joshi, Hiranand Shandilya and Narendra Kataria from Shimla district, Prof. Amar Singh Chauhan, Rajendra Kumar Sharma and Vidyanand Saraik from Sirmaur, Dr P.K. Pathania, Help Age India Solan and Shalendra Panwar from Solan, Milap Singh from Hamirpur, Anita Thakur from Kullu, Mast Ram Verma and Jamnu Ram from Bilaspur, International sportsman Ajit Singh from Una, and Manohar Lal Sharma from Mandi for their outstanding contributions.

Earlier, the Chief Minister flagged off a Cycling Rally and Walkathon and visited exhibition stalls set up by various Women Self-Help Groups. The programme also featured a ramp walk by senior citizens aged between 60 and 82 years old. Colourful cultural performances were also presented on the occasion. (ANI)

