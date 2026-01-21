Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met with World Bank President Ajay Banga on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

The Karnataka Deputy CM took to 'X' and informed about the development.

"Pleasure to meet Mr. Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, at Davos today. We had a warm exchange on advancing development partnerships and global growth priorities," Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, earlier today, hailed Bengaluru's innovation, infrastructure, and quality of life at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

DK Shivakumar addressed the session 'Are Cities Up To It', where the leaders discussed "integrated and people-centred solutions" for mobility, energy, and technology in cities worldwide.

In an X post, the Karnataka Deputy CM wrote, "Namma Bengaluru - The City of the Future. Honoured to be at Davos today for the World Economic Forum. The Annual Meeting 2026 provided an opportunity to share Bengaluru's journey as a city for the future, shaped by innovation, strong infrastructure, sustainability and a high quality of life."

"I spoke at the session 'Are Cities Up To It' where we discussed how cities must move beyond incremental change and adopt integrated, people-centred solutions that bring together mobility, energy, nature and technology. Bengaluru is actively doing this by scaling innovation through strong institutions, collaboration and responsible governance. As India's technology and knowledge capital, this approach positions Bengaluru to collaborate with global partners to drive inclusive growth and responsible innovation," the X post read.

Founded in 1971, the WEF operates as a non-profit organisation. Recognised as one of the most influential business conferences worldwide, it aims to strengthen global economic growth through geopolitics, education and technology, financial policy, and investment. Along with India, nearly fifty countries will take part in the conference. (ANI)

