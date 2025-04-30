New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the Jal Board meeting on Wednesday and stated that the biggest challenge facing Delhi was water, further indicating that the government would work on addressing these issues.

Gupta also stated that the city's drainage systems need to be maintained properly, further noting that the Yamuna River requires cleaning, as the previous government had neglected these issues.

Speaking to the media, Gupta said, "During every summer season, the biggest challenge Delhi faces is water. Other than that, the drainage system across the city should be proper, and the Yamuna should be cleaned. All these subjects are interconnected...in Delhi, even now, a 30-year-old pipeline has been installed. The capital can't run on such facilities...nobody ever thought of changing those pipelines...this govt will work on those issues from now on...the unauthorised colonies of Delhi also need to be given sewage facilities, last govt did nothing..."

Meanwhile, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inaugurated drain renewals in parts of the national capital and took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, stating that he had been clearing up his mess.

Sirsa also stated that toilets had been constructed near the jhuggis, adding that construction of homes was also underway.

"Not just Rajouri Garden but the whole of Delhi's economy was damaged by Kejriwal...I am cleaning up his mess one by one. We have constructed toilets for those living in Jhuggis; we are currently working on building houses for them. I want to tell the illegal Dhabas here that you were given 24 hours, 99% of people have left...some people are still here, they are selling drugs, alcohol...I want to tell them that your bad days have begun..." Sirsa said.

He further stated that drain renewal tasks had also begun in Shyam Nagar, adding that the government would not let people down.

"In various areas in Rajouri, we started new works...we have also started new drain work in Shyam Nagar... the previous govt let down Delhi, people gave us an opportunity..." he further added. (ANI)

