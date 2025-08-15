Governor of Nagaland La Ganesan passes away in Chennai; PM Modi expresses grief, says "pained by his passing". (PhotoANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 15 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu BJP president and Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan, passed away on Friday, around 6:23 pm at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Ganesan's demise, describing him as a "devout nationalist" dedicated to service and nation-building.

In a post shared on social media X, PM Modi wrote, "Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist who dedicated his life to service and nation-building."

PM Modi also praised Ganesan's work to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. "He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture, too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the post further read.

Narayanan Thirupathi, chief spokesperson of the BJP Tamil Nadu, also condoled Ganesan's death, highlighting his contributions to the party and Tamil culture.

In a post on X, Thirupathi said, "Shocked to know that former president of BJP, Tamil Nadu & Honourable Governor of Nagaland L.Ganesan is no more. His contribution to the growth of the party in Tamil Nadu was immense. His role as a full-time member of RSS mattered a lot, and his love for Tamil was admirable."

"He had dedicated his life to the BJP, Tamil Nadu, from 1991, and I had been travelling along with him in the BJP, Tamil Nadu, till he became the Governor of Manipur. My heartfelt condolences to BJP, Tamil Nadu cadres, and it's a great loss to both the party and also to Tamil Nadu," the post further read.

Born in 1945 in Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, La Ganesan's association with the RSS predated his schooling. He joined the BJP in 1991 to help broaden the party's base in Tamil Nadu, serving as Organising Secretary, National Secretary, All India Vice President, and State President.

When he was appointed as the Joint State Organiser of Tamil Nadu RSS, he was asked to serve in the BJP to broaden the base of the party in 1991. He served in the positions of Organising Secretary of the State BJP, National Secretary, All India Vice President and was appointed as State President of Tamil Nadu.

He was also a Rajya Sabha member representing the Bhopal constituency for 18 months.

Ganesan was appointed Governor of Manipur from August 27, 2021, to February 19, 2023, and held additional charge as Governor of West Bengal between July 18, 2022, and November 17, 2022. He took oath as Governor of Nagaland on February 20, 2023.

La Ganesan's contributions to the BJP and his service as a constitutional head are widely recognised across the country. (ANI)

