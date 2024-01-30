Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): The governor of Himachal Pradesh Shiv Pratap Shukla and the Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Tuesday, at the Ridge Shimla.

They gathered at the Ridge ground, the heart of Shimla city and offered floral tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi today on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi situated at the Ridge Shimla.

The governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the contribution of the father of the nation to the freedom of the country and his preaching on non-violence needs to be remembered.

"We are observing the death anniversary of Bapu, the entire nation is remembering him, he played an important role in the freedom of India. We are with the non-violence of Gandhi. Time and he have guided us, today we believe that he was the key man in the freedom of India. I would like to pay my homage towards him from my heart and also from the people of Himachal Pradesh," Said Shiv Pratap Shukla, the governor of Himachal Pradesh said.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh stated that "Gandhi Ji's leadership and dedication towards non-violence played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence. He called upon the citizens to draw inspiration from Gandhi Ji's ideals and incorporate them into their lives as a genuine tribute."

Along with the CM and the Governor, Member of Parliament and State Congress President Pratibha Singh, Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Youth Services and Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur, MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Pratibha Virbhadra Singh said that it is important to remember the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi and follow his preaching and path.

"We pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, we all remember his contribution and take him as inspiration. We hope his Soul keeps us inspiring and we follow his path," Said Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief.

Two minutes of silence was also observed to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Patriotic songs and bhajans were also recited.

Gandhi Ji was assassinated on January 30, 1948, and this day is observed as Martyr's Day in India. (ANI)

