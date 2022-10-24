Thrissur (Kerala) [India], October 24 (ANI): Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Sunday hit back at Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and said that his order demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellors of nine universities in the state was unfortunate.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, R Bindu said, "The governor's action is a unilateral one. The order, which was taken without consulting the government, is regrettable.

"This is an attempt to create stagnation in the higher education sector. The decision is a setback for the sector without a doubt," she further said.

"To date, has any governor issued such an order in the country? This is a painful situation. This can be seen as part of a thought to interfere in government activities. In the higher education sector, our universities are making exceptional achievements," she added.

She also said that the universities were doing well under the vice-chancellors whose resignation was demanded by the Governor.

"Under the leadership of these VCs, Kerala University has got A++ and Calicut, Kaladi and Cusat Universities has got A +," she said condemning the move.

Meanwhile, Kerala Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev on Thursday reacted to the order of state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to sack 15 members of Kerala University and said that he would check if the passed order was procedural."Everything must be legal here, I will check whether the order was based on some procedure or not," Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev said.

Terming the university an "autonomous institution", Rajeev had said that he will probe the orders of the governor."The University is an autonomous institution. Everything must be legal here. If you look at the court's judgments, you will understand how to use the concept of pressure. At first glance, this is not a common occurrence by the Governor. I will check whether the order which sacked the senate members was based on procedures," Rajeev said addressing a press conference in Kochi.

Kerala Governor, who is at loggerheads with the state government over various issues, criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government for its liquor policy earlier on Saturday and said that the state is on the process of replacing Punjab as the "capital of drugs".

Governor Khan said that while everyone was carrying out campaigns against the consumption of alcohol, the state government of Kerala was encouraging it.

"Finance minister whose main source of revenue is alcohol and lottery, is raising the question whether the governor who is from UP can understand the Kerala education system. But I would advise him that don't make the same comment about the judges of SC," he said. (ANI)

