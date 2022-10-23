Mumbai, October 23: The Gateway of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai were lit up on the eve of Diwali. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Rashtrapati Bhavan was illuminated in multiple colours ahead of Diwali.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more. Diwali 2022: India’s Map Made with 51,000 Diyas, Portrait of Goddess Ahilya Bai with Rangoli at Gandhi Hall Complex in Indore.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

See Pictures Below:

Maharashtra | Gateway of India & the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai lights up, on the eve of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/riWSX6guQM — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali). During the lengthy festivities, it is the most important day. Early in the morning, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, and on Amavasya, they perform Shradh for them. Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes (approximately). Shubh Diwali 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, GIFs and SMS on Deepavali.

With Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi as the first day and Bhai Dooj as the last, Diwali festivities last for five days. Govatsa Dwadashi signifies the beginning of Diwali in Maharashtra one day earlier. The festivities begin on October 21. Drik Panchang predicts that Diwali's five days will start on October 22 and end on October 25.

According to the lunisolar Hindu calendar, Diwali is observed between the middle of October and November. According to Drik Panchang, here is a list of the five days of Deepavali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)