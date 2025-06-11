Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government is working with a resolve to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant and prosperous state, for which various measures have been taken during the last two and a half years.

He remarked that this dream can only be realised by strengthening the rural economy, as more than 80 per cent of Himachal's population is dependent on agriculture and horticulture. Shifting focus to raising the economy of the agrarian community is the state government's top priority.

"Himachal has become the first State in the country to provide a Minimum Support Price (MSP) on organic products produced from natural farming. My government twice enhanced the MSP on the procurement of maize, firstly to Rs. 30 and thereafter to Rs. 40 per kilogram and that of wheat from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kilogram. Besides, my government is providing an MSP of Rs. 90 per kilogram to increase the production of raw turmeric," Chief Minister said.

The state government has introduced maize flour produced through natural farming under the brand name Him- Bhog Him- Makki. This product highlights the state's commitment to sustainable agriculture and empowering farmers. More than 4,000 quintals of maize have been procured from as many as 1590 farmer families practising natural farming across 10 districts of the state, excluding Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, an official release said.

Sukhu said the state government has made Him-bhog Him-Makki maize flour available through the Public Distribution System (PDS) depots across the state. "This flour is also available for sale on HIM-ERA, the government-authorised portal. This initiative aims to make organic maize flour accessible to both urban and rural populations, he said, adding that Rs 1.20 crore was directly transferred to farmers' bank accounts for the procurement of around 400 metric tonnes of maize."

The state government has decided to provide an MSP for raw turmeric from this financial year, which will be processed and marketed under the brand name 'Himachal Haldi'. The state government has set a target to connect 9.61 lakh farmers with natural farming in a phased manner, reiterated the Chief Minister.

"When the Congress came to power two and a half years ago, I observed that the farmers used to sell their land under compulsion just to repay the loan amount. We decided to help such farmers through the Interest Subvention Scheme, as a one-time settlement, especially for those facing land auctions", said the Chief Minister.

He said that during the last two and a half years, a shifting trend has been witnessed in the agrarian economy, wherein farmers are shifting their focus towards natural farming. Farmers in large numbers across the state, have adopted chemical-free farming which is evident from the fact that over 2,23,000 farmers and horticulturists have adopted natural farming, either partially or fully in almost all the panchayats of the State.

The state government has focused upon exploring options for additional income generation for farmers, ensuring fair prices for their produce, providing quality seeds, expanding and strengthening irrigation facilities, providing crop insurance, providing training and promoting agricultural research.

This initiative reflects not only a commitment to the environment but also a dedication to empowering farmers and strengthening the rural economy, making Himachal Pradesh a pioneer in sustainable agricultural development, release said.

The state government's proactive measures in providing fair pricing, expanding natural farming and supporting small farmers ensure a brighter future for Himachal Pradesh's farming community by bridging the gap between traditional farming practices and modern market demands, thus setting an example for the rest of the country, said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

