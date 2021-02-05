New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the government has always been ready for discussion and it is hopeful that Lok Sabha will function smoothly from Monday.

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were impacted for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as opposition continued to protest over the new farm laws.

The government has always been ready for discussion and "we are hopeful that Lok Sabha will function smoothly from Monday", Joshi said.

Sources said that the government has indicated that it is open for a separate short duration discussion on farmers' issues provided the opposition lets the House function and participates in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Budget and passage of four ordinances.

On February 3, Locket Chatterjee of the BJP had initiated the discussion on the Motion of Thanks but she could not complete her speech due to disruptions.

She has not yet resumed her speech.

While demanding repeal of the three laws, Opposition parties are also insisting on a stand alone debate on the farmers' issue.

The government has maintained that the Opposition can raise farm issues during the debate on motion of thanks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)