New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) All central government departments have been asked to maintain digital service books of employees and phase out the physical ones, the Personnel Ministry has said.

The service book of a government servant is a document to record all the events in his/her entire service period and career recording each and every administrative action right from the stage of recruitment till retirement to reflect the history of service.

As per rules, a service book is to be maintained for a government servant and is required to be kept in the custody of the head of office in which he is serving and needs to be transferred along with the employee, upon transfer.

"It has now been decided to maintain the e-service book on e-HRMS 2.0 portal," the ministry said in an order dated June 17, issued to all government departments

"Hence, all the ministries/departments, further to their onboarding on e-HRMS 2.0, are requested to maintain e-service books on e-HRMS 2.0 only and phase out physical service books," the order said.

Physical service books should be phased out after ensuring the completeness and accuracy of data in the e-service books on e-HRMS 2.0, as the same will be treated legally tenable for all purposes, it added.

