Bengaluru, Jun 22 (PTI) A government bus driver's son has become the toast of the town after joining the IPS after clearing the UPSC civil service examination.

Hailing from Bhalki and brought up in the district headquarter town of Bidar in north Karnataka, Anurag Daru would don the IPS hat after he got the 569th rank in the civil services exams the results of which were announced last month.

To celebrate Daru's success, the KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) on Wednesday organised a felicitation ceremony where the KSRTC chairman M Chandrappa and managing director V Anbukumar honoured him and his parents Manik Rao and Kashibai.

According to a transport department official, Dharu's father Manik Rao is a driver with the KSRTC at the Balki depot in the Bidar division. Talking to PTI, Daru said he is an engineer by education and cleared the exam in his fifth attempt with history as optional. “My journey had both ups and downs. I have been trying since 2017 and I cleared the UPSC-2021 civil services exam in my fifth attempt. My parents supported me a lot,” Daru said.

He said he is one among the five children of his parents. His three elder sisters are computer engineers and are married. His younger brother is doing MS in orthopaedics.

Speaking about his father, Daru said his father was a hardworking person who always focused on giving the best education to his children.

About his education qualification, he said he did his engineering in electrical and electronics. For the UPSC, he took history as his optional subject.

Prior to clearing the UPSC civil service exam, he had served in the Tata Power for one-and-half years. Daru said his training would start after two months.

