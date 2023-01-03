Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the state government is committed to providing a transparent, responsive and accountable administration to the people of the state.

While addressing a huge rally 'Jan Aabhar Rally' organized at Zorawar Stadium in Dharamshala, CM Sukhu expressed gratitude to the people of Kangra district for their massive mandate in favour of the Congress Party in the recently held assembly elections.

Incidentally, this is the first visit of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to the district after becoming the Chief Minister of the State.

The Chief Minister said that the present State Government was here not to enjoy power, but for bringing a change in the system.

He said that after being sworn in as Chief Minister of the State, he visited the Girl Child Care Institute, Tutikandi in Shimla and felt that a lot more is required to be done for the destitute children, women and senior citizens.

"We have decided to set up 'Chief Minister's Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh' with an outlay of Rs 101 crore so that it can meet the basic educational facilities of the children and destitute women," he added.

He also attacked the BJP government and said that it opened 900 institutions in different parts of the state without any budgetary provisions

"This was simply done to lure the people and with an eye on assembly elections, haphazard announcements were made. The present State Government cracked a big paper scam going on since the tenure of the BJP Government in the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, which had become a den of selling question papers," he said.

CM Sukhu said that the State Government would implement all the ten guarantees as promised in the congress manifesto during assembly elections in a phased manner,

"The Government will implement Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in its first cabinet. Besides, a decision to provide Rs. 1500 to the women in the age group of 18 to 60 years would also be taken soon," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, while addressing the audience took a jibe at BJP leaders and remarked that it seems that these leaders were finding it difficult to digest, and defeat and thus were issuing baseless statements.

"The State Government in the last about 21 days of its tenure has taken some historic decisions. Rs 101 crore 'Chief Minister Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh' has been established to ensure that lesser privileged children can get adequate financial assistance for higher education as per their choice," he said.

Member of Parliament and State Congress President, Pratibha Singh thanked the people of the state for their wholehearted support in the assembly elections.

"It was due to the support and love of the people that the Congress Party was able to form the Government in the State, she said. The party organization and the State Government would work with complete unison to ensure that the pace of development gets added vigour so that Himachal can emerge as a model State in the matter of development," she said. (ANI)

