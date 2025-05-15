New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The government on Thursday launched a voice and WhatsApp-based AI-enabled chatbot aimed at improving access to disability-related information.

The chatbot, being developed in collaboration with Sarvam AI, is designed to assist persons with disabilities (PwDs) by providing easier access to information on government schemes and initiatives.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Indus Waters Treaty To Remain Suspended Till Pakistan 'Credibly and Irrevocably' Ends Cross-Border Terrorism, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

With voice and messaging capabilities, the tool seeks to bridge the digital divide and make public services more inclusive.

The chatbot was launched to mark the Global Accessibility Awareness Day by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD).

Also Read | 'Make in India' iPhone Production To Decrease? Donald Trump Asks Tim Cook To Make iPhones in US, Says 'India Can Take Care of Itself'.

DEPwD Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal stressed that accessibility and inclusion are not just the responsibility of the government but a collective duty of the society. Emphasising the three essential aspects of life — Life, Learning and Livelihood — he said every 'divyangjan' (PwD) has the right to live with dignity.

He called for technology to be made more accessible and highlighted the importance of inclusive education infrastructure.

"While special schools are important, the relevance of inclusive schools is even more significant today," he said.

On the issue of employment, Aggarwal said self-reliance is the key for persons with disabilities. He encouraged parents to believe in the capabilities of their children and praised the private sector for offering jobs to skilled PwDs.

"Many young men and women with disabilities are setting examples of success in various fields," he said.

During the summit, three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed. The first, with I for Humanity Foundation, aims to create an accessible built environment and transportation system and includes the development of an 'Accessibility Index' for auditing public buildings.

The second MoU, with Nipman Foundation and Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC), focuses on promoting innovation through hackathons and national competitions.

The third, signed with Ramp My City Foundation, is targeted at making public infrastructure, including healthcare centres and tourist spots, barrier-free.

DEPwD Additional Secretary Manmeet Kaur Nanda highlighted that accessibility is a shared commitment, stating, "Accessibility is not a standalone effort but a collective initiative."

She underlined the need for systems that ensure active participation of the disabled community in mainstream society.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)