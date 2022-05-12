Srinagar, May 12 (PTI) A government employee was shot at and injured by suspected militants in his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.

The gunmen entered the Tehsil office in Chadoora and shot at Rahul Bhat, a clerk, the officials said.

They said Bhat was shifted to a hospital here in an injured condition.

Further details of the incident were awaited, the officials added.

