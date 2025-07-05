New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) In a move to fast-track the cleaning of the Yamuna river and rejuvenate and boost drinking water supply, the government has empowered the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) with increased financial autonomy, requiring no cabinet approvals for clearing projects worth Rs 50 crore.

The DJB will now be able to independently execute projects worth crores of rupees for which no cabinet approval will be required for spending from budget allocations, according to a statement issued by the Delhi government.

The DJB has been authorised to sanction all projects with an estimated cost of more than Rs 50 crore independently, the statement said.

Also, under the revised provisions, the DJB chairperson can approve projects worth up to Rs 50 crore, the CEO up to Rs 25 crore and Ml Board members (Admin/Water Supply/Drainage) up to Rs 5 crore, it said.

This will lead to better decision-making at every level of the board and reduce unnecessary delays in execution, the statement said.

Under the new system, the DJB will be able to swiftly lay new pipelines, construct booster pumping stations and establish other infrastructure for water supply. This will significantly improve drinking water distribution and provide early relief to residents, it said.

"The board will now be able to independently implement high-cost projects, including Yamuna purification, drain-water treatment and improvement of regular drinking water supply. Such projects will no longer require a cabinet approval," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

She claimed that the previous government had stripped the DJB of all its financial powers, which brought critical initiatives like Yamuna cleaning, modern drainage systems and water-supply projects to a standstill.

As a result, the Yamuna remained polluted and Delhiites continued to suffer from irregular water supply, Gupta said.

The entire functioning of the DJB has now been made more transparent and accountable, which will reduce the chances of corruption and ensure responsibility at every level, the chief minister added.

