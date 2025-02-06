Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has initiated measures to bring the body of a Tirunelveli man allegedly shot dead by robbers at a supermarket on an island in Jamaica in December 2024, the government said on Thursday.

Following a request from the family of the 31-year-old Vignesh Nagarajan that his mortal remains be brought to his hometown, Chief Minister M K Stalin directed the officials of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board to contact the Indian Embassy in Jamaica and bring the body of the deceased to Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, the Board authorities got in touch with the Indian embassy officials and efforts were on to bring the body of Vignesh, a native of Meenakshipuram in Tirunelveli, the government said in a release here.

The post-mortem of Vignesh's body was conducted on December 30, 2024, and the government has taken steps to provide compensation for him in coordination with the company he worked for.

The state government will bear the expenses of bringing his body to Tamil Nadu, the release said.

