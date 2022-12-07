Noida, Dec 7 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has razed illegal constructions, including commercial set ups, on a government land worth Rs 10 crore that had come under encroachment.

The land measuring 7,000 sq metre is located in Kakrala Khawaspur village and falls in the river floodplains, it said.

"In accordance with the instructions of the Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari, illegal commercial (10 shops) and temporary encroachment on about 7,000 square metres of land in Khasra No. 0-734 were demolished," the Noida Authority said in a statement.

The encroachment removal proceedings were carried out in the presence of officials of the land records department, the local work circle and the police, it added.

CEO Maheshwari has, meanwhile, cautioned people against falling into the clutches of land mafia involved in illegal sale of land plots especially in the floodplains.

It is also noteworthy that any construction is completely prohibited in the floodplains of ??Noida, the officer said, warning action against offenders. PTI KIS

