New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Union government has launched a contest to reach out to people on the subject of water conservation and management and encourage them to India boost transformational action in the matter.

Through the 'Water Heroes – Share Your Stories' contest, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation aim at encouraging and collecting best practices in water conservation and management from across the nation, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

To take part in the contest, that will begin from December 1, people will have to post their success stories on water conservation and management through a specially made video of 1-5 minute duration along with a write-up of up to 300 words and photographs of efforts and significant contributions to conserve and manage water resources, it said.

The contest also aims to encourage such efforts across India to boost transformational action in the water sector, the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

