New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Tribal Affairs Ministry on Tuesday launched an initiative which focuses on imparting entrepreneurship and business skills to tribals in Chhattisgarh.

The initiative, Tech For Tribals, was launched in association with Chhattisgarh MFP Federation and IIT, Kanpur.

Under the programme, tribal beneficiaries across all districts of Chhattisgarh will be trained in various facets of micro-enterprise creation, management and functioning till November 7, according to a statement.

The training module has been developed by IIT, Kanpur and will be disseminated among beneficiaries in a phased manner through various modes like online lectures and training, online activities and face-to-face interactions in classrooms, practical, and onsite and exposure visits.

"The programme aims to tap the traditional knowledge and skills of tribals and add branding, packaging and marketing skills to optimise their income through a market-led enterprise model by setting up Van Dhan Kendras,” the ministry said.

The ministry has so far sanctioned 1,243 Van Dhan Kendras, involving 3.68 lakh tribal gatherers, across the country.

