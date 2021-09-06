New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The government on Monday laid down the procedure and modalities for import of 2.5 lakh tonnes of urad and 1 lakh tonne of tur from Myanmar during the current fiscal.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the import will be allowed only though five ports -- Mumbai, Tuticorin, Chennai, Kolkata and Hazira.

Also Read | Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal: Farmers Allowed to Protest But Peacefully, Says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

The import will be subject to production of certificate of origin.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between India and Myanmar for the shipments.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Govt to Distribute 11.72 Lakh Free Laptops to School Students.

"Procedure/modalities for import of 2,50,000 ton of urad and 1,00,000 ton of tur from Myanmar under the MoU is laid down," the DGFT said in a public notice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)