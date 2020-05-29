India News | Govt Must Come Clean on Border Standoff with China: Rahul

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the government to come clean on the border standoff with China and tell the country what exactly is happening as its silence is fuelling speculation and uncertainty.

"The Government's silence about the border situation with China is fuelling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis," he said on Twitter.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Secretariat Officer Posted at Parliament Tests Positive For COVID-19 : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

"The government of India must come clean and tell India exactly what's happening," Gandhi added.

There was a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the border in Ladakh early this month.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav Stopped on His Way to Goplaganj to Meet Family of Victims of Firing Incident, Says â€˜They Are Not Arresting Criminals but Stopping Usâ€™.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)