New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Ahead of the opposition alliance, INDIA delegation's two-day visit to Manipur, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Gupta said that the Central Government is neither able to control the violence nor do they want to discuss it in Parliament.

"The situation in Manipur is bad...The Government is neither able to control the violence nor do they want to discuss it in Parliament. Team INDIA, the entire Opposition has been demanding discussion under Rule 267. But the Govt is running away from the discussion. We are demanding PM's statement but he is not coming to the Parliament. So, it was decided that we go to Manipur, assess its real situation and present it to the country...", MP Gupta said.

A team of opposition MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) will visit violence-hit Manipur on July 29 and 30 amid their demand for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the situation in the state.

The 26-member delegation includes Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, NK Premchandran from Revolutionary Socialist Party, Jayant Chaudhry from RLD, Kanimozhi from DMK, Thol Thirumavalavan from VCK among others.

Phulo Devi Netam from Congress, Sandosh Kumar from CPI, Javed Ali Khan from Samajwadi Party, PP Mohammad Faizal from NCP, Aneel Prasad Hedge from JD (U), Sushil Gupta from AAP, Mahua Maji from JJM and Jayant Singh from RLD are also the members of the team.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi who is also part of the delegation, said that the leaders of the Opposition are going with an ‘open mind’ and will try to work as per the suggestions that will be given to them.

"No Confidence Motion moved by INDIA alliance parties has been accepted by the Speaker. I hope we will have a discussion soon. It is important that we speak of Manipur in this discussion. We want to speak about the people of Manipur who have been forgotten by the PM. That is why our two-day visit is essential. We want to know of their pain so that we can present their case boldly...,” Gogoi said.

He further said that they aim to know what are the expectations of the people of Manipur with INDIA alliance. (ANI)

