New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): In the wake of all the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc staging a protest in the Parliament on Tuesday, against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, Congress MP K Suresh said that the government was not allowing to raise this issue in both the houses.

Speaking to ANI, K Suresh said, "The issue is coming before the Supreme Court on July 28. Election Commission is not ready to stop the SIR process. Today we raised the issue in both houses. The government is not allowing us to raise this issue in the houses...All parties of the INDIA alliance staged a protest at Makar Dwar of Parliament."

The party leaders of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday protested against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that voting rights of people are being taken away.

Multiple leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stood at the steps of the Parliament at Makar Dwar and protested against the Bihar SIR, calling for the exercise to be stopped.

Multiple leaders were seen carrying posters condemning the revision exercise, holding placards calling it a "stealing of Indian Rights," "death of democracy," and more.

The issue of Bihar SIR has been a contentious one with INDIA bloc MPs demanding a discussion on it in the parliament.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lower House of Parliament minutes after it convened for the second day of the ongoing Monsoon Session. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 PM also.

This comes after opposition leaders moved adjournment motion notices in both lower and upper houses to discuss various issues of public importance, including the special intensive revision (SIR) being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has said that a total of 96.23 per cent of electors have been covered in Bihar SIR, with 5.56 per cent not found at their address so far. The list of electors who have not returned the enumeration form or were not found at their address were also shared with the political parties. (ANI)

