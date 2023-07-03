New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) After its three-member delegation visited Manipur, the women's wing of CPI on Monday alleged that the ongoing disturbance in the northeastern state is not communal but "state-sponsored" as the government has been acting as an "onlooker" and has not done enough to quell violence.

At a press conference in the national capital, National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) General Secretary Annie Raja said the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre should take responsibility for the situation.

Also Read | Joshimath Land Subsidence: Locals Worried As Fresh Crack Appears Near Residential Building in Uttarakhand Town.

Its activists urged the government to initiate dialogue and restore peace in the state. They demanded that the government disarm all groups and individuals, initiate confidence-building measures, register FIRs at the earliest, and urgently improve conditions in the relief camps.

According to NFIW, its team was in Manipur from June 28 to July 1.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2023: EC Launches Portal For Political Parties To File Annual Financial Statements.

They visited three relief camps and a government hospital in Imphal East, two camps in Moirang of Bishnupur, the District Collector's office there and the IMA Market where they interacted with Meira Paibis (women-led vigilante groups).

The team also visited the district collectors of Churachandpur and the assistant collector of Bishnupur, Manipur Baptist Convention Center Church and Catholic Bishop House in Imphal West.

"What is happening in Manipur is not communal violence, nor is it merely a fight between two communities. It involves the question of land, resources, and the presence of fanatics and militants," said Annie Raja.

"It is state-sponsored violence. We are saying this because we observed the police, they remain onlookers. Clashes are taking place in front of their eyes, and they remain spectators. It has angered both Meitei and Kuki people. The double-engine of BJP government in the state and the Centre should take responsibility," she said.

The members of the delegation said mistrust between the members of Maritime and Kuki communities is deep, and "militants, fanatics and miscreants have taken advantage of the situation".

Delegation member and advocate Deeksha Dwivedi said in all the relief camps, they did not find anyone who had been paid any compensation and the camps were lacking in facilities.

She also said both "communities are in pain, and the government should find a way to resolve the conflict".

Delegation member Nisha Sidhu pointed out that most camps were run by citizens and civil society groups, with limited support from the government, and most of those in the camps were mostly daily wage workers and ordinary people.

"The camps have persons aged one month to 80 years. Many pregnant women are also there. Food provided by the government is insufficient, especially for infants, elderly, pregnant and lactating women," said Sidhu.

The activists also demanded the setting up of a buffer zone between areas dominated by the two communities and said the same force should be deployed on both sides.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in all its 10 districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)