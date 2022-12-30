Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the government is setting up a multi-state co-operative so that profits from organic products reach farmers directly.

Addressing a public gathering at 'Sahakar Labharthi Sammelan' in Bengaluru, Shah said that the Central government is making a database of co-operatives of all countries.

"Multi-state co-operative is being set up so that profits from organic products reach farmers directly. Export house will be built for co-operatives. We are making a database of co-operatives of all countries. Committee for it is being made under ex-railway minister Suresh Prabhu," Shah said.

Union Home Minister is on a two-day visit to Karnataka where elections for 224 Assembly seats are scheduled next year as the tenure of the state Assembly is expiring on May 28, 2023.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister inaugurated Mega Dairy in Mandya and addressed a gathering.

While speaking in Mandya, Shah hit out at the previous government and claimed that the Siddaramaiah government withdrew cases against 1,700 PFI members.

"The Siddaramaiah government withdrew cases against 1,700 PFI members but the Modi government banned the PFI and put all the anti-national elements behind bars," he said.

On Friday evening, the Minister will also chair a Cooperative Conference and deliver a speech at Palace Ground in Bangalore.

On Saturday morning, the Home Minister will be laying the foundation stone of the Central Intelligence Training Institute and will inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police's residential and non-residential complexes in the morning at the Devenhalli area in Bangalore (Rural).

The Union Minister will also visit Sauharda Cooperative Federation in Bangalore in the afternoon on Saturday.

Shah's visit to Mandya and Bengaluru district of Karnataka is significant as the upcoming 2023 elections will be mainly fought in the Old Mysuru Region, where Congress and JD(S) are traditional rivals. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will put up a strong fight in the region. (ANI)

