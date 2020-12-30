Hyderabad, Dec 30 (PTI) The NDA government at the Centre can amend the new farm laws and incorporate minimum support price (MSP)or withdraw them to end the over a month-long agitation by farmers near Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday.

Observing that thousands of farmers were protesting, he said it must be understood that their demands "are genuine. It is in national interest that the Modi government accepts the demands," he told reporters here.

"There is a very easy way out for the government. The Prime Minister should tell the nation that they are going to amend the law and include MSP. Or, can take back those three laws," he said, responding to a question on the agitation.

On reports that 39 Indian sailors of two cargo ships were stuck in China, he said the Centre should take steps to bring them back.

"It is high time that the government reacts to it. I want the Prime Minister to at least please tweet on it. Let the Prime Minister react and get them back," Owaisi said.

The government on Wednesday said the sailors of the vessels, on anchorage in Chinese waters, will be brought back soon as diplomatic talks are on with the neighbouring country.

Alleging that the Chinese army has occupied over 1,000 sq kms in Depsong in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, Owaisi said why Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was not spelling out steps to be taken on the matter.

Why cannot the government take mediapersons to Ladakh, he asked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)