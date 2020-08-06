Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) The Bengal government on Thursday announced a tax waiver for private bus and mini bus operators, amid the growing demand for government sops among them to tide over the losses incurred due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said road tax and additional tax, which are paid by private bus operators in accordance with the West Bengal Motor Vehicles Act 1979, were being waived from April 1 to September 30.

Bandopadhyay also said that permit fee has also been exempted for the year.

Those yet to clear their dues till March 30 should do so by the end of the month to avail of the government sops, the chief secretary said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after a cabinet meeting, told reporters here that the decision was taken in view of the requests put forth by the private bus operators.

As some operators said that they were not in favour of a monthly incentive of Rs 15,000 each for a period of three months, which was earlier proposed by the government, the state decided to the introduce a new package, she said.

Bus associations here had been seeking a fare hike and a financial package from the government, citing COVID-19 curbs on passenger load, and soaring fuel prices.

Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, following the government announcement, insisted that there was no alternative to fare revision.

Tapan Bandyopadhyay, the general secretary of the association, said, "Only a fare hike could save the ailing sector."

