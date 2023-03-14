Noida, Mar 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government has made a provision of Rs 3,600 crore in the annual budget for free distribution of tablets and smart phones to the youth of the state, Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta said here on Tuesday.

He said the Yogi Adityanath government is committed to distributing two crore tablets and smartphones to the youth since it retained power in 2022.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Woman Abducted, Assaulted and Gang-Raped in Barmer.

The Industrial Development Minister also slammed previous non-BJP governments in the state of making tall claims and false promises ahead of elections but never fulfilling them, as he participated in a programme to distribute tablets and smartphones to 650 students at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a historic decision to provide free tablets and smartphones to two crore youth of the state. A provision of Rs 3,600 crore has also been made in the annual budget.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Beaten by MCD Councillor Nikhil Chaprana for Streaming Video About Sick Cow.

"Other parties make tall claims and promises in elections, but after elections all the claims and all the promises go into cold storage. Our government does not make claims, it makes resolutions. Providing free tablets and smartphones to the youth was included in our Sankalp Patra for 2022 and today we all are seeing this resolution being realized," Gupta said.

He said through initiatives like Skill India, Khelo India, Startup India, Make in India and Digital India, the young generation of the country is connecting with modern technology and moving towards becoming self-sufficient.

"The UP government is continuously working to empower and enable the youth of the state. Our chief minister has full faith in the talent of the youth of the state. This is the reason why our government is providing new platforms and new opportunities for their all-round development,” Gupta added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)