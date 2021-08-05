New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Interacting with the beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured that after providing houses, toilets, electricity and gas, the government is working to provide water through pipelines to every household.

"After providing houses, toilets, electricity, gas to every household, I am working to provide water through pipelines. We will provide water to every household," said PM Modi during an interaction held through video-conferencing.

"Our government is trying to provide benefits of schemes to people cutting across all sections of society," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also urged the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and not believe in rumors regarding vaccines.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

Under PMGKAY, 5 Kg/person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act. (ANI)

