New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry will launch a scheme this month aimed at introducing sustainable solutions to prevent deaths of workers while cleaning sewers and septic tanks, a senior official said.

The scheme has already been formulated under the ministry's plan for mechanised cleaning of sewers and septic tanks to eliminate manual scavenging, he said.

Also Read | Kerala: Necklace Bead Extracted From Infant's Lungs in Kochi.

According to official data, over 900 workers have died while cleaning sewers or septic tanks since 1993 but activists say the number is much higher as many are involved in manual scavenging.

The government does not identify deaths due to manual scavenging but calls them deaths due to hazardous cleaning of septic tanks and sewers.

Also Read | Anurag Thakur Launches Rainwater Harvesting in 61 Schools in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur.

Manual scavenging is banned under the Prohibition of Employment As Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)