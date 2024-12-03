New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his government has taken numerous measures to strengthen the rise of persons with disabilities, and faulted the previous governments for policies that left them behind in getting government jobs and higher education opportunities.

In a piece on his portal to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Modi said his government worked to popularise the term 'divyang' in place of common Hindi term 'viklaang' for persons with disabilities.

Also Read | Bangladesh Mission in Agartala Suspends All Visa and Consular Services for Indefinite Period Following Security Breach.

It was not merely a change of word as this also gave them a new dignity and accorded a big acknowledgement to their contribution to the society, he added.

The prime minister said his government implemented Persons with Disabilities Act with the spirit to make their lives easier, simpler and full of self-pride, and rose the categories covered under the law from seven to 21.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: Man Brutally Beaten to Death by Brother-in-Law in Noorpur Village, Held.

Acid attack survivors were also covered under it, he added.

Noting that Indian philosophy and epics are full of respect for them and that India's Constitution with its emphasis on working for equality and for the poor has also completed its 75th year of adoption, he said his government had drawn inspiration from it to frame numerous policies and measures for their progress.

He said, "It is the government's basic principle that the life of my divyang brothers and sisters is simple, easy and full of self-pride."

The fund for their welfare has risen three fold in the past 10 years, he said, adding the decisions show that his government is sensitive, inclusive and for the development of everyone.

Modi said he has always worked to make their lives easier since he entered public life. "I made it a nation's resolve after becoming prime minister."

The prime minister highlighted the success of Indian players in paralympics, saying they brought the country respect.

Their success symbolises their energy, and his government has linked persons with disabilities with different skills so that they can be a part of the nation's progress, Modi said.

He said, "This training is not mere government programmes but has boosted their self-confidence. It has given them inner strength to look for employment."

The society's mindset towards them has also undergone a change, he added.

"I say with full confidence that when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Independence in 2047, our divyang friends will be seen as a source of inspiration for the entire world," Modi said, calling upon people to build a society where no dream and goal are impossible.

Only then, he added, an inclusive and developed India will be built and persons with disabilities will have a big role in that.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)