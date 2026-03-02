Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday stated that the Centre is taking steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals caught in the middle of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Kiren Rijiju, while speaking to the media, said, "The government works promptly under the leadership of PM Modi to rescue in such situations. The previous governments did not offer such comprehensive aid, which is now managed by the Ministry of External Affairs through its missions in various countries."

Meanwhile, Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs are making an all-around effort to evacuate Indian citizens from the West Asia conflict zone, assuring that not a single person will be left behind.

Speaking to ANI on the West Asia conflict, Harichandan said the government has planned everything, and the evacuation process is on schedule.

"The Prime Minister and specifically the Ministry of External Affairs is making an all-around effort to evacuate Indian citizens. The government has planned, and everything is on schedule. Not a single person will be left behind," Harichandan said.

On the other hand, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the evacuation of around 1200 Kashmiri students from the affected Iranian territories after the United States and Israel launched military strikes at Iran.

He urged the Indian government to open diplomatic channels and raise the issue of the evacuation of Indian students with their counterparts. (ANI)

