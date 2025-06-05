Chennai, Jun 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the state government would bear the entire higher education expenditure of a tribal girl, A Rajeshwari, who has made it to the IIT.

Stalin said it would be a true pride for the IIT when "more daughters like Rajeshwari" join the institution. "Our Dravidian model government will continuously work for that," he said in a social media post.

The chief minister said he saluted Rajeshwari, a student of the Government Tribal Residential School, for her achievement, for realising the education dream of her father, who passed away last year. Though she lost her father, she realised his dream of pursuing and realising education goals.

AIADMK top leader, former Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami greeted the girl on her accomplishment.

Rajeshwari hails from Karumandurai village in the Kalvarayan hills near Salem and belongs to the ST community. She has cleared the JEE and is set to join the IIT.

