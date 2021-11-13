New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Delhi government is not committed to solving the city's "pollution pandemic" and has left the residents to fend for themselves with temporary solutions such as air purifiers and masks, alleged an umbrella body of Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) on Saturday.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category on Saturday morning, with the AQI being recorded at 473.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Expressing concern over Delhi's air quality, the United Residents Joint Action (URJA) said tackling pollution is a difficult challenge and the government's announcements "oversimplify the approach, thus reducing the gravity of the issue and urgency of prioritised action required".

"Despite the personal guarantee of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2020 elections to reduce pollution by two-third, no assuring progress is being made on the ground.

"The piecemeal approach of the Delhi government does not inspire confidence to bring any sustainable corrections to city's air quality index. There is an urgent need to conceive a roadmap to achieve the guarantee given by the chief minister," said URJA president Atul Goyal in a statement.

URJA has nearly 3,000 resident welfare associations as its members.

It accused the government of having a similar response to the problem year after year, launching campaigns of "banning open burning of garbage, forming anti-dust squads, and shifting the blame to pollution coming from outside Delhi's borders".

"The government at the Centre, responsible for coordination with other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana from where pollution travels to Delhi, have also just formed new programmes and commissions that are yet to deliver results... The citizens of Delhi remain on their own relying on temporary and expensive solutions such as air purifiers and masks," URJA claimed.

"In the aftermath of Diwali and river effluent discharge from across the border recently, URJA finds governments and their implementation agencies not committed and invested in solving the pollution pandemic in the national capital of the country," it said.

According to the umbrella body of the RWAs, even the recently announced five-point plan presented as a "game-changer" by the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai lacks details of "how they will be rigorously implemented and why they were not done in pre-winter months".

"Summer months are the time when institutional, budgetary and multi-agency coordination arrangements are to be made to tackle priority sources of pollution. Instead, every year when winter arrives and pollution already sets in, governments scramble to find quick-fix methods," it alleged.

