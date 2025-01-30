New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) IPS officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh Thursday took charge as the director general (DG) of the CRPF.

The 1991 batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre officer was till recently serving as the Assam DGP.

The new DG took charge at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters at CGO complex on Lodhi Road.

He was given a ceremonial guard of honour, a senior officer said.

Singh was handed over the baton by officiating chief of the force and Special DG Vitul Kumar.

The Union government had on January 19 appointed Singh as the new CRPF chief.

He has earlier served in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Special Protection Group (SPG).

The about 3.25 lakh personnel strong force is the mainstay for internal security duties in the country and works in three main theatres of Left wing extremism, counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency in some northeastern states apart from protecting high-risk VIPs.

