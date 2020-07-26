Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): As part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and as a gesture of care from sisters, the General Post Office (GPO), Lucknow is giving the women who come to send rakhis option to also send masks, sanitisers and Giloy tablets to their brothers.

The masks, sanitisers and Giloy tablets are being offered both as a token of affection and care at a time when the fight against COVID-19 is paramount on everyone's mind. While masks and sanitisers provide protection against the virus, Giloy, an Ayurvedic herb, is seen to be helpful in strengthening immunity.

KK Yadav, Director at GPO Lucknow, said that slogans related to COVID-19 awareness were being stamped on the special envelopes issued by India Post.

A booth has been reserved for women who come to the post office to send rakhis and they are all praise for the efforts made.

Sneha, a resident of Lucknow, said she came to know of the special arrangement after coming to the Post Office.

"We are grateful to the GPO authorities for making masks, sanitisers available to us at one place. This way we don't have to go anywhere else to buy them," she told ANI.

"Normally, we'd take sweets and rakhis to our brothers but due to the COVID-19 and the prevailing restrictions we are unable to visit them. This way, we can send our love along with rakhis easily," she said.

Bhavna, another resident of the city, lauded the slogan stamped on the envelopes by the post office.

"These slogans will remind our brothers to maintain social distancing and protect themselves from the virus," she said.

This year Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on August 3. (ANI)

