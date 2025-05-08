Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India] May 8 (ANI): The world-renowned celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar was celebrated with grandeur and devotion on Thursday at the historic Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district.

Thousands of devotees from across the region gathered to witness the divine union, which highlighted the annual Chithirai festival.

This year's Chithirai Thiruvizha began on April 29 with the traditional flag hoisting ceremony.

Over the past days, the deities Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswarar graced different vahanas and circled the four Masi streets, blessing their devotees.

On the 10th day of the festival, the grand celestial wedding was held with majestic rituals and spiritual fervour. Oduvars (devotional singers) recited sacred hymns from the Thirumurai as part of the rituals.

On the wedding stage, adorned with aromatic vetiver and colourful flowers, the Priest represented the god and goddess during the nuptials.

The celestial couple, representing the goddess and the god, was adorned with silk and floral garlands. They placed the diamond-studded 'thali' in Lord Sundareswarar's hands and tied it around the goddess.

At the auspicious Mithuna Lagna, the divine union was solemnised, and women devotees tied saffron threads around their necks. "It is believed that doing so will Increased lifespan of our husbands.

To accommodate the large gathering, 20 LED screens were installed around the temple, and 300 tons of temporary air conditioning were arranged.

Over one lakh prasadam bags containing water bottles and sacred threads were distributed.

A security force of 3,000 police personnel, led by Commissioner Lokanathan, ensured smooth proceedings. The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) officials, ministers, judges, and temple trustees.

Madurai city wore a vibrant look as homes and hearts celebrated the divine wedding with the same fervor as a family marriage, highlighting the city's deep-rooted cultural and spiritual legacy. (ANI)

