Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Highlighting that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the newly-constructed temple represents not just the installation of Shri Ram's idol but also a reaffirmation of unwavering faith in Indian culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized its embodiment of human values and the highest ideals.

Stressing the significance of laying the foundation for India's next millennium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the citizens to pledge towards building a strong, capable, grand, and divine India from this moment onward.

Encouraging every follower of Lord Ram to reflect on the path ahead after the realization of the grand Ram Mandir, PM Modi expressed a heartfelt belief that the current era marks a turning point, and the present generation has been chosen as architects of this critical journey.

"Today, I feel with a pure heart that the cycle of time is changing. It is a happy coincidence that our generation has been chosen as the architect of this critical path."

PM Modi underlined the importance of the current epoch and reiterated his line 'Yahi Samay Hai Sahi Samay Hai' (This is the time, the right time).

"We have to lay the foundation of India for the next one thousand years. Moving ahead from the temple, now all of us countrymen take an oath to build a strong, capable, grand and divine India from this very moment", the Prime Minister exhorted the countrymen.

For this, he said, it is important that Ram's ideal should be there in the conscience of the nation.

The Prime Minister asked the countrymen to expand their consciousness from Dev to Desh, Ram to Rashtra - from deity to nation.

He asked them to learn from Shri Hanuman's service, devotion and dedication.

"These feelings of devotion, service and dedication in every Indian will become the basis of a capable, grand and divine India", he said.

The Prime Minister continued and said that the spirit behind Mata Shabri's trust that 'Ram will Come' in every Indian's heart will be the basis of Grand capable and divine India.

Referring to the depth and originality of Ram's affection for Nishadraj shows that all are one and this feeling of oneness and cohesiveness will be the basis of capable, grand and divine India.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there is no room for despair in the country today.

Highlighting the story of the squirrel, the Prime Minister said that those considering themselves to be small and ordinary must remember the contributions of the squirrel and get rid of any hesitancy. He noted that every effort, big or small, has its strength and contribution.

"The spirit of Sabka Prayas will become the basis of a strong, capable, grand and divine India. And this is the expansion of the consciousness of the country from God and the consciousness of the nation from Ram", the Prime Minister exclaimed.

Throwing light on the Jatayu's integrity who knew about his imminent defeat when he fought Ravan, the ruler of Lanka who possessed extreme knowledge and immense power, the Prime Minister said that the culmination of such duty is the basis of a capable and divine India.

PM Modi pledged to dedicate every moment of life to nation-building and said, "With Ram's work, Rashtra's work, every moment of time, every particle of the body will connect the dedication of Ram with the goal of dedication to the nation.

Continuing his theme of going beyond self, PM Modi said our worship of Lord Ram should be for the entire creation, from 'I' to 'us'. Our efforts, he said, should be dedicated to the creation of a Viksit Bharat.

Referring to the ongoing Amrit Kaal and young demographics, the Prime Minister noted the perfect combination of factors for the nation's growth.

The Prime Minister asked the young generation to take the support of their strong heritage and move ahead with confidence.

"India will reach the goal of prosperity by following the path of both the purity of tradition and the infinity of modernity", the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister informed that the entire nation including small villages is witnessing processions and cleanliness campaigns are being carried out in temples.

"The entire nation is celebrating Diwali today. Every household is prepared to light up the 'Ram Jyoti' in the evening", PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the whole world is connected with the Pran Pratistha and the omnipresence of Ram can be witnessed.

He said that similar celebrations can be seen in many countries and the festival of Ayodhya has become a celebration of the global traditions of Ramayana. "Ram Lalla's prestige is the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'", he added.

Quoting Maharishi Valmiki, the Prime Minister said that Ram ruled the kingdom for ten thousand years which signifies the establishment of Ramrajya for thousands of years.

"When Ram came in Treta Yug, Ramrajya was established for thousands of years. Ram had been guiding the world for thousands of years", PM Modi said.

Earlier PM Modi also offered prayers at Kuber Tila and showered flower petals on the construction workers of the Ram Temple.

The Prime Minister also broke his 11-day special ritual, which he began on January 12, following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

PM broke his fast after Govind Dev Giri Maharaj fed him 'Charanamrit' (sweet drink made with milk used for rituals).

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held.

Distinguished individuals from various domains, including cricket, film, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields, attended the ceremony. (ANI)

