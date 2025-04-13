Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): BJP leader and West Bengal Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday said he is very grateful to the Calcutta High Court and welcomed its decision to deploy central forces in violence-hit Murshidabad.

Speaking to the reporters, West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "We wrote a letter to the Governor for the deployment of central forces and requested the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary. I also requested the CM. But she did not listen, so I went to court. I am very grateful to the Calcutta High Court. I welcome the decision that has come..."

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: 5 BSF Companies Deployed To Assist Police Amid Ongoing Violence in West Bengal Against Amended Waqf Law (Watch Video).

A special bench of the Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that resulted in three deaths so far.

Advocate Anish Mukherjee, representing West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who has filed a PIL seeking deployment of central forces and an NIA probe, said, "For several days now, we have been witnessing widespread violence throughout the state of West Bengal, particularly in the Murshidabad district."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Carrying Forward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Struggle for Swaraj, Swadharma and Swabhasha: Amit Shah.

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

"After hearing the matter, the court directed that deployment of central forces in the Murshidabad district should be done immediately..., and the state administration will assist the central forces to ensure that there is no loss of life or obstruction or violation of law in any manner. Now this PIL has been accepted by the High Court, and this PIL will be returnable on April 17, where both the state and the Centre will file their respective affidavits stating their stand," he further said.

Three people were killed on Friday night in Murshidabad in the aftermath of mob violence against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the district, West Bengal Police said. Several vehicles were also torched, and as per police, the situation is now under control. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)